College deal with theatre opens way for Doncaster drama degrees

Doncaster College, University Centre (DCUC) and the Cast theatre are joining up to create Doncaster's first higher education drama and performing arts courses.

Following the closure of the college’s High Melton campus, Cast is to host full time students within its operational theatre spaces and meeting rooms with a plan for growth in both courses and student body over the next few years.

The partnership will include a resource for training, mentorship and artistic opportunities and will see the academic team works alongside Cast’s to deliver a robust and practical qualification in the arts.

Students from across the borough will benefit from a unique learning experience in a nationally renowned state-of- the-art theatre, and learn by working alongside professionals and the academic team. This joint endeavor also enables students to take part in workshops with visiting artists and access talent development opportunities throughout the year.

Deborah Rees, Cast’s Director said: "We’re really passionate about supporting local young people entering the first stages of a professional arts career. This building belongs to the people of Doncaster and it’s great to be able to offer this opportunity for high quality learning. The arts have a huge role to play in Doncaster’s ambitious future and we are thrilled to partner with DCUC to work together in educating and training the future local arts workforce."

Anne Tyrrell Doncaster College and University Centre Chief Executive added: "Performing Arts at University College Doncaster has never been so exciting. This partnership between Cast and DCUC will grow over time to keep pace with the creative and cultural opportunities opening up in the town over the next few years."