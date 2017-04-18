BREAKING: Plans for £25m secondary school in Sheffield approved

Sheffield councillors have approved a plan to build a £25 million secondary school in the south of the city.

Members of the planning committee this afternoon voted in favour of the council's own planning application for land off Carterknowle Road.

The 25 million school will be for 11 to 18-year-olds.

Councillors granted planning permission for what will be called Mercia School, despite more than 80 objections from residents.

People raised concerns about traffic, the size of the three-storey building, the loss of open space and the safety of the land off Carterknowle Road, which was once used as a dump.

More to follow.

The site off Carterknowle Road.

