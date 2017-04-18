Search

BREAKING: Plans for £25m secondary school in Sheffield approved

An artist's impression of Mercia School, off Cartnerknowle Road, Sheffield. Photo: Bond Bryan

An artist's impression of Mercia School, off Cartnerknowle Road, Sheffield. Photo: Bond Bryan

Sheffield councillors have approved a plan to build a £25 million secondary school in the south of the city.

Members of the planning committee this afternoon voted in favour of the council's own planning application for land off Carterknowle Road.

Councillors granted planning permission for what will be called Mercia School, despite more than 80 objections from residents.

People raised concerns about traffic, the size of the three-storey building, the loss of open space and the safety of the land off Carterknowle Road, which was once used as a dump.

