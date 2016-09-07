Academy schools across Doncaster urged to make financial education pledge

Young people in academy schools across Donacster risk being left behind if they miss out on financial education, one of the country’s biggest financial services providers has warned

Yorkshire Building Society is urging the 131 academies in the Doncaster local authority area to pledge to teach financial education even though they are not required to follow the national curriculum on which it appears.

The Society has written to all 5,000 academy schools in England to seek their commitment at the same time as launching Money Minds, a free financial education programme delivered by its colleagues, to help children aged five to 19 learn more about managing money.

Andy Caton, Yorkshire Building Society’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, said that it was vital academies included financial education in their lessons.

“If academy schools do not deliver financial education then much of the great progress made in recent years to establish its importance within the curriculum will be lost,” he said.

“Pupils in academies that opt to not teach financial education are at danger of being left behind compared to those who are learning about managing money.

“At the moment we just don’t know how many children in academy schools will receive financial education which is why we have taken the step to ask them all to pledge their commitment to it.”

Money Minds comprises a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Topics range from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.

The activities seek to build decision making skills, team working abilities and practical maths knowledge as well as financial literacy.

They are delivered by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues as part of the mutual’s award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours’ paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Each Money Minds session is delivered in conjunction with a classroom teacher and each colleague completes a Classroom Ethics and Safeguarding Awareness course prior to leading the group.

More information about Money Minds can be found at www.ybs.co.uk/moneyminds