Editor's View: We create Sheffield's litter problem - so we can end it

Here we go again with a problem that we are creating, then moaning when our council can’t afford to pick up the bill.

There are stories about litter in your Star virtually every week.

That is because I hate it, you hate and it makes our city look awful.

Sheffield streets set to get dirtier...so it's time for us to do our bit

But lots of the articles on litter are also about the unpaid superstars who pick up other people’s rubbish because they are proud of where they live and want to look after their neighbourhood.

There is no getting away from the fact that today’s front page is bad news. None of us want dirtier streets.

That includes council officers and councillors, but then cuts must be made.

Hundreds of millions of pounds has been slashed from this city’s budget so, without any end in sight, there will have to be more and more decisions of this kind.

I don’t like it any more than you do, but I dislike the people who drop litter even more.

Readers back call for Sheffielders to do their bit on litter - but also want council to do more

When money is tight we need it to be spent on things like improving care and education, not cleaning up after idiots too lazy to look for a bin.

Dropping litter isn’t acceptable to the vast majority but we must make our disdain reach that mucky, embarrassing minority.

In the meantime why don’t you spend a bit of time with your local litter pickers.

Every area in Sheffield has them, from individuals to organised groups, and they always need more help.

It is a great way to meet amazing people, and feel good.

I got an approving nod from an elderly gentleman who spotted me clearing some drinks cans at my local park the other day.

“Doing your bit for society,” he smiled.

We’ve all got a role to play there.