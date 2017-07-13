EATING OUT: A sense of belonging and top notch food at Hathersage Social Club

Three and a half years ago Hathersage couple Simon Couth and Lucy Würstlin gave up their media jobs in London for a new and very different venture closer to home.

And so was born the Hathersage Social Club - a quirky and vibrant eatery in the heart of the village.

The restaurant has an outdoor dining area

“It is not a club in the sense of being exclusive or members only but in a sense of belonging,” explains Lucy, who as well as co-owner acts as front of house while husband Simon runs things in the kitchen.

“It was a big change for both of us. We just wanted to set something like this in the village that we love.

“We want it to have a relaxing atmosphere and we work very closely with the local community.”

The menu is inspired by the things that the couple love as well as by their own family heritage.

Waffles are one of the favourites on the menu

Head chef Simon has French in his blood and Lucy’s German background is the inspiration for one of the standouts on the menu - the waffles.

And the love and attention Simon and Lucy have put into creating the menu has been matched by the care put into ensuring the best ingredients.

“We are passionate about the quality of our ingredients and knowing exactly where our food comes from,” explains Lucy.

“We work with local suppliers to source as many of the ingredients locally as we can.”

Gourmet burgers are one of the options on the menu

The rolling, fertile land which surrounds Hathersage provides a great larder of fresh meat and vegetables for the social club.

Of course, not everything is available on the doorstep.

With the village being a good 80 miles from the coast Simon and Lucy have to go further afield to source the quality seafood.

And as Lucy explains, Simon is very hands on when it comes to getting hold of the best crustaceans.

Owners Lucy Wrstlin and Simon Couth

“For our lobster nights we use a supplier in Robin Hood’s Bay and Simon actually goes out on the boat with them.”

The restaurant is open between 10am and 4pm Thursday to Sunday for brunch and lunch and they also open some evenings for special themed nights.

Despite the growing popularity of the restaurant Lucy says they have no plans at the moment to open up every day of the week.

We rolled up at Hathersage Social Club on a Sunday afternoon having booked ahead.

The restaurant has three dining areas - downstairs, upstairs and an al fresco dining option with plenty of tables outside by the river.

We were led upstairs to find a cosy and homely room with two tables each with a sofa and standard dining chairs.

The social club has plenty to offer for fish lovers

We had the two little ones in tow and they immediately commandeered the sofa.

They were a little low down to the table and Lucy went and fetched them each a cushion to help prop them up. They were loving it.

The social club is full of little nice touches, one of those being the menus which come inside a gatefold 12 inch LP cover - each one different.

The daytime menu is relatively succinct yet has more than enough mouthwatering options on it.

There isn’t a kids menu as such but this isn’t to say that children are not welcome here, far from it.

The kitchen are happy to adapt anything off the menu into smaller portions and Lucy sat down with Lola (6) and Bronwen (3) and went through the various options with them. They were sold on the gourmet burger with triple cooked chips.

Meanwhile, Tracy and I both chose devilled prawns for starter (£7.50).

The presentation was excellent and the prawns were exactly as billed - large, juicy and packed full of flavour. The accompanying relish and mayo was truly divine and extremely morish.

The kids’ burgers (£7.50) were served at the same time as our starters and it’s fair to say they got the full thumbs-up. The girls devoured them.

For our main courses Tracy opted for the full-sized adult version of the gourmet burger - plus two toppings - (£14.50) and I chose the club grill (£24) from the Specials menu.

The gourmet burger went down well and the triple cooked chips were worthy of a mention in dispatches.

My club grill was brought to me on a huge wooden board - a gargantuan platter of food of the like you could imagine Henry VIII was presented with at Hampton Court banquets.

My grill comprised of dry-aged sirloin steak with chimichurri sauce, sourdough and lemon thyme crusted pork escalope and lamb kofta with with roasted tomato and tzatziki. Plus triple cooked chips and salad.

Each element of this feast was wonderful, the meat cooked to perfection and I just about managed to polish it all off.

Although the four of us were pretty much full we were not going to leave without trying Hathersage Social Club’s celebrated waffles.

There are a number of different waffles on the menu but we opted for a double ‘naked’ waffle with maple syrup and ice cream (£6) to share between the four of us.

Crispy and sweet on the outside and chewy and fluffy on the inside the waffles alone are worth visiting the social club for.

The waffles really were the perfect end to a fantastic, lazy two hour family lunch.

• Hathersage Social Club, Station Road, Hathersage. Bookings 01433 650203.

www.hathersagesocialclub.com

Enjoy a meat feast at Hathersage Social Club

The downstairs dining room

Head Chef Simon in the kitchen

The restaurant is open for brunch and lunch Thursday to Sunday