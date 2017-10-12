Eastenders' Phil Mitchell to appear at Sheffield nightclub after 'Go Compare man cancels'

Have your say

It's not every day that a TV icon heads to Sheffield, and even rarer when they appear at a nightclub.

But that's exactly what will happen tonight when Eastenders' star Phil Mitchell appears at Code Sheffield.

The Sheffield nightclub will host Phil, real name Steve McFadden, tonight at its 'Jump Around' event.

Code Sheffield revealed that the TV star had been booked last minute to appear after the man from the 'Go Compare' adverts pulled out.

A Code spokesperson said: "BIG NEWS!!!

"Go Compare man has cancelled his appearance at Jump Around on Thursday... We assume he Compared us to a better paid gig... Maybe we'll never know.

"But all is not lost... PHIL MITCHELL is coming to town!!!"

Customers will be able to meet and get a photo with the Eastenders legend as well as get a photo and even have a drink with him.

