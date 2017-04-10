Early morning pints at airports could be banned to clamp down on air rage

Pre-lunchtime pints could be banned at British airports in a bid to clamp down on air rage.

Boozing before midday in airport bars is under threat following a 340% rise in drunken violence and anti-social behaviour on planes.

A review for the House of Lords has called for an end to 24-hour licensing at airports following the spike.

The morning pint before catching a flight is something of a British tradition - but it could soon be off the menu.

Aviation Minister Lord Ahmad heard that budget airline Jet2.com was plagued by 536 alcohol-related incidents last summer.

Pub chain Wetherspoon’s said restrictions on licensing at airports were not necessary as its staff knew not to serve drunk people.