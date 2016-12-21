Early Christmas present for several workers as council announce pay rise

Several council workers have been handed an early Christmas present after local authority bosses announced a pay rise.

A higher minimum wage for employees of Capita working on behalf of Sheffield Council has been agreed to bring pay up in line with the Foundation Living Wage.

This means 20 workers, who were previously on the minimum wage for people aged 25 and over, will now receive £8.45 an hour by March 2017, rising from £7.20 an hour.

Capita join Cordant Cleaning and Norse Cleaning who also provide services for the council and recently agreed to pay the Foundation Living Wage.

Councillor Ben Curran, Cabinet Member for Finance and Resources at Sheffield City Council, said: “I’m pleased that Capita has joined the list of key service partners who pay the Foundation Living Wage to staff working on contracts with the council.

“The Living Wage is important to us. It is about people being paid a fair wage for the work they do. We were one of the first councils in the country to pay our staff the Foundation Living Wage and we’re working hard to encourage other employers in the city to pay this.”

The agreement with Capita was reached last month when the Foundation Living Wage was £8.25 per hour.

