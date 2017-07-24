Eagle-eyes residents foil gang stealing bags of items from South Yorkshire home

A gang has been jailed for over six years after they were spotted stealing bags of items from a home in South Yorkshire.

On Saturday May 6, two men and a woman, who had already been reported as acting suspiciously in the area, were seen leaving a property on Barnsley Road, Scawsby, Doncaster.

Based on the information and descriptions reported to police by two members of the public, officers were able to promptly locate the car containing the stolen property, a short distance away.

Lee Boydell, 44, of Linby Road, Barnsley, Rebecca Wright, 29, or Cutty Lane, Barnsley and Martin Wilmott, 40, of Ashby Crescent, Barnsley were all charged with burglary.

After all pleading guilty Boydell was sentenced to sixteen months in prison, Wilmott was sentenced to two years in prison and Wright was sentenced to three years in prison.

PC Alex Rowley who is a part of the Doncaster performance crime team, commented on the sentence: “I would like to both praise and thank both witnesses who reported the incident and provide officers with crucial information, as without their quick thinking responses this result may have been very different.

“Their assistance through the incident demonstrates their commitment to work with police to tackle crime and keep our communities safe. They should be very proud of their actions and I hope the sentences the offenders received sends out a strong and clear message that burglary will not be tolerated.”

The gang were all sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, July 20.