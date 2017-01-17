E-fits released after woman is bundled into a car and slashed with a knife by fake police officers in Sheffield

Two e-fits have been released after a woman was bundled into a car by knife-wielding thugs posing as police officers.

Police are continuing to investigate after a 45-year-old woman was slashed with a knife by two men who approached her off Spotswood Place in the Gleadless Valley area of Sheffield back in May 7, 2016.

The Star spoke to the woman involved at the time and said: "It was horrible, I have never been so terrified."

“They pushed me into their car and drove to some woodland. Every time I screamed, they put their hands over my mouth and I could smell cannabis.

"They had a knife with them and they sliced my bra off. I’ve got cuts down to my belly button. It was a horrible thing to go through.”

The woman was bundled into the car off Spostwood Place in Gleadless Valley on May 7, 2016

At that moment a car drove along the road with its headlights on and the two men stopped what they were doing and the 45-year-old managed to escape.

The men have described between the age of '40 to 50' with 'foreign accents. One of the men wore a high-visability jacket and the car they were driving was a VW Golf with blue flashing lights

Despite a public appeal for information and extensive enquiries in the community, police have failed to make a break through and no arrests have been made.

Detective Constable Sarah Robinson from the Force Crime Unit said: “This incident shocked the local community, but I want to reassure you that we have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to try and identify those responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to identify the men in these e-fit images.

“We appreciate that a length of time has now passed since the incident took place, but any information you could give us about these two individuals could be very helpful.

“Both men were described as being between 40 and 50-years-old and are believed to have spoken with foreign accents.

“One of the men was wearing a high-visibility jacket and their car is described as possibly a VW Golf that had blue flashing lights in the front grill.

“If you are ever requested to stop by a police vehicle, it will be appropriately marked but if you’re in any doubt pull over in a safe and public place and ask to see identification.”

If you recognise the men pictured, or hold any information about the incident, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 48 of 7 May 2016.