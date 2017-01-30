Duo head up new campaign

Young South Yorkshire cancer patients have been chosen as the faces of a new £7m campaign for CLIC Sargent.

Lucien Knowles, of Rotherham, and Amber Whiston, of Sheffield, will appear on hundreds of posters being put up all across to county this month, to help the charity become supermarket Morrisons’ new charity partner.

The families of both youngsters are now urging Morrisons’ employees across Yorkshire to vote for CLIC Sargent - the UK cancer support charity - in their staff vote, which takes place from January 1-31.

Lucien, aged three, has been through numerous operations, nine courses of intensive chemotherapy and 23 sessions of radiotherapy since being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour last year.

Amber, aged seven, has starred in a moving online film, along with her mum and dad, describing what life has been like since she was diagnosed with a brain tumour at eight-months-old. The film features the family speaking about how CLIC Sargent’s Cancer Care Support Team has provided vital emotional and financial support. It has already been watched over 50,000 times on CLIC Sargent’s Facebook page.

Amber’s mum Lara said: “The CLIC Sargent Team at Sheffield Children’s Hospital has supported us for over six years. They’ve kept us all going.

“CLIC Sargent can’t change the outcome of what will happen with your child, but they can change the journey. It would be fantastic to know that CLIC Sargent had the backing of a big supermarket like Morrisons, so that the funding could be there to support other families too.

“By voting for Team CLIC Sargent you’re voting for youngsters like Amber and families like mine.”