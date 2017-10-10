Dumped sofa set alight in Sheffield

Have your say

A fire crew was called to Myrtle Road in Sheffield this afternoon to extinguish a sofa which had been set alight.

A crew from the Central station got the call at about 2pm to attend the fire in Heeley.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the sofa, which had been dumped on the side of the road, had been set alight.

A Rotherham crew put out an allotment fire shortly after 6pm at Ash Mount, Rawmarsh.

They got the call to the blaze, thought to have been deliberately lit, at 6.12pm.