DUCKMANTON TRAGEDY: 'Heaven has gained an angel'

Have your say

Flowers and emotional tributes have been left at the scene of a crash which claimed the life of a teenager.

Shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, a yellow Honda CBR 125 motorbike was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus on Staveley Road, Duckmanton.

The rider of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been formally identified.

At the crash site, a tribute reads: "I'm still struggling to believe this is real - I keep hoping it's not.

"RIP, brother - fly high."

Another says: "You were taken too soon, Wes.

"Hope you're OK up there - heaven has gained an angel.

"I'll always miss you."

Another tribute reads: "You've always been there for everyone no matter what and I'll never forget that."

And another simply says: "Will miss you so much."

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We're appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"The biker was riding with a friend, who was on an orange Honda CBF 600 motorbike.

"If you have any information, please contact our collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 826 of November 1."