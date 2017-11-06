DUCKMANTON TRAGEDY: Crash victim named as details of arrest emerge

Have your say

Police have formally identified a teenager who died in a crash near Chesterfield - and revealed details of an arrest following the tragedy.

Shortly after 7pm last Wednesday, a yellow Honda CBR 125 motorbike was involved in a collision with a silver Ford Focus on Staveley Road, Duckmanton.

The rider of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, police formally identified him as Wesley Mulkeen, who lived in the Hollingwood area.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman added: "After the collision, officers arrested a 20-year-old man from the Chesterfield area on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

"He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

Flowers and emotional tributes have been left at the scene of the crash.

The police spokesman added: "We're appealing for witnesses or anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision.

"We also want to hear from anyone who has dashboard camera footage.

"The biker was riding with a friend, who was on an orange Honda CBF 600 motorbike.

"If you have any information, please contact our collision investigation unit on 101, quoting incident 826 of November 1."