Drummer gives update on Arctic Monkeys' new album

Arctic Monkeys' eagerly anticipated new album could be released before the end of the year, according to reports.

It was previously reported that the band had returned to their native Sheffield to start work on their sixth album just before Christmas last year and a number of pictures emerged on social media showing band members with fans at pubs and restaurants in the city.

Now, Monkeys fan Will Franco shared a photo of himself with the band's drummer Matt Helders after he met him at a recent Royal Blood gig at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

In the comments section alongside the picture, one fan asked if he questioned Helders about a release date for the new record – to which he replied: “I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year.”