Drugs found at Rotherham rave

Police seized this haul of drugs at a rave in Rotherham.
The drugs, including pills and powder, were found by security staff at a New Year’s Eve rave at Magna.
They were seized from people attempting to take them into the rave, which was organised by an external company which hired Magna for the event.
They were placed in a secure box and the contents have now been handed to South Yorkshire Police for examination and destruction.
