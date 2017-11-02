Drugs and nuisance youths to be tackled by new police team in Sheffield

Drugs and nuisance youths are among the issues to be tackled by a new police team set up in Sheffield.

The team is one of four set up to tackle problems in crime hotspots, with the aim of getting to the root causes of problems to avoid them re-occurring in the future.

Officers are also tasked with identifying emerging issues and finding long-term solutions to prevent them escalating out of control.

The overall aim of the problem solving teams is to eventually reduce demand on South Yorkshire Police by driving down crime, with the hope of freeing up more officers to work in communities instead of responding to 999 calls.

By January, the four teams will have 10 sub teams working in areas of high demand across the city.

Inspector Chris Lewis, in charge of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, has one of the most challenging districts to police, with Burngreave, Shiregreen and Parson Cross among the areas on his patch.

Burngreave has suffered with drugs and gang-related violence for years, Shiregreen is affected by groups of youth intimidating and attacking residents and cars, and in Parson Cross a number of shootings, with properties often hit, are causing concern.

Sixteen-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead in a gang war in Burngreave in 2007, followed by Tarek Chaiboub, 17, who was gunned down outside a barber's shop the following year.

There have been a number of other murders, shootings and stabbings in the city suburb over the years, but over the summer two attacks in 48 hours - resulting in the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy and shooting of a 33-year-old man - led to police chiefs moving officers into the troubled suburb to get to the heart of the issues.

Officers patrol the streets daily and are embedding themselves in community life in a bid to both protect and detect.

The hope is that the community will feel safer knowing officers are on the streets day and night and that bobbies on the ground will gain the trust of residents and build up an invaluable bank of information to help crack crimes.

Bosses know that drug raids and arrests alone will not rid the streets of dealers but hope that work with partners to deter young people from becoming the next generation of pushers will gradually have an impact.

Insp Lewis said tackling drugs is a priority.

"Officers moved into Burngreave over the summer after violence led to a stabbing and a shooting within two days of each other," he said.

"One of the main issues in Burngreave is drugs, which are deeply ingrained in the community and have been for a number of years so our first priority is to tackle the unlawful supply and any suggestion that there is a gang culture there.

"Enforcement forms one part of it, but engaging with the community, being visible on the streets and working with partners to help address the issues behind the drug culture in the community is also key.

"This will not happen overnight, but we are in this for the long haul to not only tackle the issue today but long-term so that it doesn't continue and affect future generations."

He said providing more opportunities for young people will be vital in preventing them from becoming embroiled in the dangerous world of drugs.

"We need to look at the root causes behind the drug culture, such as unemployment, which is significant. Youths will see dealers with ready access to hard cash and may be attracted by that lifestyle, so we need to divert people from that path by helping to provide more opportunities in the area," he said.

"We can't be the answer to everything to everybody but drugs have such an impact on life in Burngreave that we are confident that tackling that issue will make a real difference.

"Drugs are associated with many issues - they bring people into an area, crime goes up, there are robberies and violence. It's all part and parcel of drug culture.

"If we address the supply and the reasons people get involved, as well as why people are taking drugs, then we will see a reduction in all the negative things associated with that world.

"In just a few weeks the new team, assisted by the covert team and partners, is already having a positive effect in the area with residents and retailers recognising our presence and feeling safer as a result, so we are looking forward to seeing the difference we make long-term."

Officers are also working in Shiregreen, where gangs of youths have been hurling stones at passing cars and intimidating, abusing and assaulting residents.

Officers are using dispersal powers to split up groups and patrols have been stepped up to deter troublemakers and to catch them in the act.

But last Sunday, in an escalation of the lawlessness, PCSOs came under attack when their vehicles were pelted with stones.

Police chiefs know who is behind the trouble on the estate, but with a lack of evidence and witness statements their hands are tied.

Insp Lewis said he hopes local residents will start to help their local bobbies deal with issues of concern in their community.

"We do have names of who is behind all this but if we are to take enforcement action now we need residents to help us help them and to do that they need to take a stand, say enough is enough, and come together in numbers to provide us with evidence and statements," he said.

"We are investigating every offence reported and doing everything in our power to prevent further incidents but we need the community's help if we are to make arrests."

But Insp Lewis said he is not looking for a quick fix and that work is underway to understand the reasons behind the rise in youth nuisance and offending on the estate to prevent it happening again.

Youth workers, social workers, schools and housing providers are among those involved in looking at the root causes and how to prevent other youths following the same path in the future.

"In Shiregreen the vast majority of residents are law abiding and want to live peacefully. It is a small minority who are making the lives of others a misery and we are determined to stop that," he said.

"I want residents to understand that there are limitations to what we can do if they do not come forward and provide statements. Collectively we are more powerful - the police, residents and partners all working together with the same aim "