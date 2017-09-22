Drug user critical after collapsing in Barnsley

A man is critically ill after collapsing in a Barnsley street after taking drugs.

The 55-year-old was one of two men who fell ill in Mottram Street, in the town centre, after taking drugs last night.

South Yorkshire Police said the 55-year-old remains in hospital while other man, who is 47, was arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Superintendent Sarah Poolman, said: “I’m aware that this incident has caused some concern within the local community, however I’d like to reassure residents that we are not treating this as an assault at this time.

"I’d like to thank local residents for their patience while officers attended to the two men and examined the scene.”

South Yorkshire Police said the incident is not being linked to a spate of recent drug deaths in the town.

Earlier this year there were seven deaths which are believed to have been caused by heroin mixed with Carfentanyl and Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is an anaesthesia used to help prevent pain after surgery or other medical procedures and is 100 times more potent than street heroin.

Carfentanyl is stronger than Fentanyl and is used on animals.