Drug service expands to Doncaster’s homeless

A drug and alcohol support service in Doncaster is expanding to reach out to the borough’s homeless.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service has launched its Homeless Longreach project to work in partnership with agencies across Doncaster, to support vulnerable people identified as homeless, or at risk of homelessness, who are experiencing problems with drug or alcohol addiction or dependency and wanting to make a change.

Helen Owen, Aspire Single Point of Access team leader, said: “We’re initially working with partners such as hostels and housing providers, but we’re able to work with any agency that comes into contact with homeless people, and can also accept self-referrals from people who need support.

“Aspire’s Longreach Service is being delivered by three Aspire outreach workers - Wendy, Dave and Miles - working flexibly Monday to Friday each week, who will be able to either visit people or arrange appointments to conduct initial assessment and help put in place a plan to support the client moving forward.

“If someone comes into contact with a homeless person outside of these working hours, they can contact the duty outreach worker on the next working day.

“Homeless people can find services difficult to access, so we will look at ways to work with them – this could be out of hours, visiting them at food providers, or street walks to make it as easy as possible for them to be supported.

“Our aim is to develop links with as many agencies as possible to deliver a multi-disciplinary approach in providing a full package of care to meet people’s physical and emotional needs to help them to find shelter and support them to overcome the barriers that prevent them overcoming their addictions to drugs or alcohol.”

Aspire supports people with drug and alcohol problems and their families to beat their addictions, and go on to lead successful, fulfilling, and independent lives within their communities.

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and registered charity The Alcohol & Drug Service.

An Aspire spokesman said: “We pride ourselves on being innovative and forward thinking, and work closely with the recovery communities we serve to provide flexible, responsive services, which offer the best possible recovery outcomes for all our service users.”

Visit www.aspire.community for a confidential live chat about drug or alcohol issues or call the Longreach workers on 01302 730956.