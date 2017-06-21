Drug raids carried out in police operation in Barnsley

A series of police raids have been carried out in Barnsley today in a blitz on crime.

More than 100 officers and members of police staff are out in force in Barnsley today, as part of Operation Duxford, aimed at tackling issues of concern in communities.

Partner agencies are also involved in the crime crackdown.

Chief Inspector Jakki Hardy, said: “Already today, officers have been out conducting warrants in relation to possible drug related offences across Barnsley.

“They were out shortly after 7am and this activity will continue throughout the day and well into the evening.

“You can expect to see an increased police presence across the district but in particular in the town centre, Kendray, Goldthorpe and Royston.

“We will be focusing on drugs, knife crime, anti-social behaviour and protecting vulnerable people.

“These are issues you, the members of our community, have raised to us, as well as issues we have identified through building up an in-depth intelligence picture.

“Already, we deploy numerous resources to tackle these issues on a daily basis but working alongside key partner agencies, Operation Duxford allows us to deploy even more resources to create a highly visible presence, apprehend key offenders and engage with members of the community who may be vulnerable.

“A big part of Operation Duxford is also to provide reassurance and listen to any concerns you may have, so if you do see any officers out and about, please say hello to them and ask them about what they’re doing today.”