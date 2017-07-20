Drug needles found dumped in Sheffield street

A warning has been issued about exposed drug needles found dumped in a Sheffield street.
They were found in Bamforth Street, Hillsborough, this morning.
A Sheffield Council spokesman said: "Take care in the area until the hazard is removed."
