Drug-blighted thief is given a chance after stealing meat

A desperate drug-blighted thief stole meat from a supermarket to help her pay for electricity because she had run out of money.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 5, how Jose Beverley Turton, 60, of Highfield Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield, stole the meat from Asda, on Sheffield Road, at Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “Police were contacted by a security guard saying she had attended the store and left with a joint of meat.”

Turton, who has previous convictions for thefts, admitted to police that she had stolen the meat because she had spent all her money and needed to pay for electricity.

She pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on June 30.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Turton had committed the theft two weeks after she had already been given a community order for another offence but she has gone on to make “amazing” progress by fulfilling the requirements of her order.

The probation service stated that Turton has attended appointments and has been providing negative test results for illicit substances and she is motivated to overcome anti-social behaviour and drug-taking.

Magistrates sentenced Turton to an 18 month conditional discharge but warned that if she re-offends she will be sentenced for any new crime and re-sentenced for the theft of the meat.

She was also ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.