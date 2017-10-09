Drug-blighted shoplifter is banned from three stores

A drug-troubled thief struck at a series of stores stealing alcohol, food and clothing to sell on to feed her heroin addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, October 3, how Lisa Morris, 40, of West Lea, Clowne, admitted shoplifting five times and also admitted failing to surrender to court after she had been released on bail on two of the matters.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “In respect of the theft of alcohol on June 26 from Aldi, in Clowne, she was identified from CCTV and £20.46 worth of items were not recovered.

“On July 18 she was seen in the afternoon in a Tesco at Chesterfield putting a large amount of items into a trolley including meat and alcohol and she was stopped with £303.23 worth of goods.”

Mrs Allsop added Morris was later re-arrested on October 2 after she was seen leaving a Tesco store as an alarm activated and she was stopped with meat and salad and other items were identified as being stolen from Poundland and Primark.

Morris told police she had been stealing to fund a £30-a-day heroin addiction and she has been addicted to the drug for six or seven years and she felt ashamed.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the five thefts from June, July and October and also admitted failing to attend court in August after she had been arrested for the first two matters.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Morris has no previous convictions but does have a caution for a shop theft from June.

Ms Sargent added that her drug addiction is spiralling out of control and she is crying out for help.

Magistrates sentenced Morris to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a 12 month ban from ban Poundland, at Middle Pavement, Primark, at Market Place, and Tesco, at Middle Pavement.

She was also fined £40 and must pay £17.52 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.