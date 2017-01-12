Drop-in sessions offer fresh start

Young people wanting to make a new start are invited to attend a series of drop-in sessions at The Sheffield College.

The Sheffield College has places available on apprenticeships and some academic and vocational courses, with immediate starts, for young people and adults looking to change their courses or careers this month.

The drop-in sessions will provide impartial careers information, advice and guidance, and are being held at three College campuses.

Course subjects include animal care, automotive engineering, business, catering and hospitality, childcare and education, construction, design and visual arts, foundation learning and employability, hair and beauty, health and social care, horticulture and floristry, computing, media, journalism and photography, performing arts, public services, science, dental and pharmacy, and sport and fitness.

Heather Smith, principal at The Sheffield College, said: “At this time of year, some learners have a change of heart about the choices they previously made.

“I want to encourage them to attend our drop-in sessions where we will help them to choose a new course or career, make a fresh start and benefit from an inspirational learning experience.”

The College offers academic and vocational courses including apprenticeships, vocational diplomas, A Levels and university level qualifications, and has recently invested in two multi-million pound buildings for engineering and the creative industries.

The next drop-in session will be held today at the Hillsborough campus from 2pm to 4pm.