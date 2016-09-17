Drivers face tougher penalties for using handheld mobiles

The Government is expected to roll out plans to crackdown on drivers caught using handheld mobile phones.

Plans are underway to impose tougher sentencing across Britain by next year with fines and points doubling to six points on offenders’ licences with £200 fines.

Newly qualified drivers could also be made to retake their test the first time they are caught.

The RAC who revealed that a third of motorists admitted using a handheld phone behind the wheel have welcomed the move to impose tougher sentencing.

New rules may also lead to experienced drivers facing possible fines in court of up to £1,000 and at least a six-month driving ban.

A Government Think! campaign is also to be rolled out highlighting the dangers of drivers using handheld mobile phones.

The Department for Transport said it expected the changes to take effect in the first half of 2017.

In England, Wales and Scotland, those caught using their mobile phone while driving currently get three penalty points on their licence and a £100 fine.