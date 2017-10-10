Drivers escaped with minor injuries after rush hour crash which caused chaos in Sheffield

Drivers involved in a rush hour crash which caused chaos across Sheffield escaped without serious injuries.

A Skoda Octavia and a silver Volkswagen Passat collided on the outbound stretch of Derek Dooley Way, near the junction with Furnival Road, at around 6.50pm.

One of the vehicles involved - a taxi - ended up blocking Derek Dooley Way while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the smash.

The road blockage caused major delays, with motorists ending up stuck in queues in Broomhill and along Penistone Road as traffic backed up.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 6.50am this morning it was reported aSkoda Octavia and Volkswagen Passat had collided on Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield.

"The drivers sustained minor injuries in the incident."