Drivers escape injury after 'serious' crash on busy Sheffield roundabout

Have your say

A Sheffield road was closed this morning after a 'serious' crash on a busy roundabout.

Police were called to Handsworth Road at around 11am after reports of a two-car crash.

A Toyota Rav 4 and a grey Volvo had collided on the road with one of the cars smashing into the barrier on the roundabout.

Police reported that no one was hurt in the incident and the road has now reopened.

Bus services were diverted as First South Yorkshire stated that the road was closed after the crash.