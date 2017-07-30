Drivers and conductors needed for Sheffield's Supertram

Have your say

Ever fancied driving one of Sheffield's Supertrams?

Well this could be your chance, as Stagecoach is recruiting for driver and conductors for its city services.

A job posting on the firm's website says drivers can expect 'many different challenges', and suitable candidates should have a 'proactive approach to managing disruption and emergency situations should they arise'.

Applicants should hold a full and clean UK driving licence and be ready to work shifts for a yearly salary of £23,035 - and free travel on trams and many South Yorkshire buses.

Potential tram conductors must have customer service experience and be ready to show a 'professional image' at all times.

Annual pay is £18370.89 and full training is provided.

Find out how to apply on the Stagecoach website.