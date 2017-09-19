Driver unhurt after bus crash in Sheffield

The driver of a bus involved in a crash which closed a busy Sheffield road escaped unharmed.

A Stagecoach single-decker crashed into the central reservation on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, at 5.50am today.

The collision occurred close to the junction with Normandale Road.

South Yorkshire Police said there were no passengers onboard at the time.

Langsett Road was closed, with trams between Shalesmoor and Middlewood suspended until the damaged bus was removed and the crash debris was cleaned up.

Shuttle buses were put on to transport tram passengers between the two stops.