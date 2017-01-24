Driver jailed over chewing gum speeding offence dodge

A brass-necked van driver has been jailed after he tried to evade a speeding penalty by pretending he had been driving a different class of vehicle with a higher speed limit category.

York Crown Court heard on Friday, January 20, how Dean Pearson, 51, of Dunston Lane, Newbold, Chesterfield, was spotted driving a Mercedes Sprinter at an illegal speed of 70mph on the A64 Malton by-pass - which meant he was 10mph over the limit.

But North Yorkshire Police revealed Pearson later used chewing gum to stick his registration plate onto a different vehicle in a photo so he could claim he had been driving a converted motorhome with a 70mph limit.

Traffic Constable Andy Forth said: “Pearson went to great lengths to mislead North Yorkshire Police. As a result of his actions, he has ended up with a much harsher penalty than if he had admitted the original speeding offence. “Pearson believed he was above the law and that he could lie his way out of any consequence of his actions.”

The defendant had challenged the speeding notice from August by sending fake photos of another vehicle but police spotted markings were missing, the grille was a different colour and the Sprinter van number plate had been stuck on to this vehicle.

The court heard how Pearson admitted using gum and had provided fake pictures including photos he had taken from the interior of another vehicle. Pearson was charged with perverting the course of justice and with the speeding offence and received a 28 day prison sentence. Constable Forth explained mobile cameras are deployed to accident blackspot locations for safety.

He added: “If an individual chooses to travel in excess of the speed limit and then tries to evade the penalty by deceiving the police, we will ensure that we do everything in our power to bring this person to justice.”