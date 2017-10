Have your say

A motorist was lucky to escape serious injury in a Doncaster accident this afternoon.

The woman, driving a Toyota Aygo, left Bawtry Road at about 4.45pm and ended up in a ditch near HMP Moorland.

The accident caused delays as drivers got out of their cars on the narrow road to help the woman.

A farmer pulled the car from the ditch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the driver wasn't taken to hospital, and that no police action was required.