Driver disappeared after Sheffield crash

The driver of a car which lost control and crashed on a bend is being hunted by police officers in Sheffield today.

South Yorkshire Police said the car crashed at the exit for the markets off the Sheffield Parkway in the early hours of this morning.

Police officers are looking for the driver of a car which was abandoned after a crash in Sheffield this morning

A force spokesman warned the driver to expect officers calling at their home.

He said: "For some reason the driver didn't want to hang around. Looks like a door knock is coming your way."