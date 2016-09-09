Search

Driver cut free from car after crash in Rotherham

Todwick Road, Dinnington

A motorist was cut free from a car after a crash in Rotherham.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle smash in Todwick Road, Dinnington, at 10.35pm last night.

Details of the casualty have not been released, but paramedics were at the scene.

