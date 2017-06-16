Driver arrested after cyclist dies in collision in Rotherham

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a cyclist died in a crash in Rotherham.

Emergency services were alerted to a collision between a cyclist and a car at the junction of Centenery Way and Main Street, Rotherham, at 8pm yesterday.

The cyclist, a man in his 20s who has not yet been named, suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Meanwhile, the driver of the orange BMW 1 series involved in the collision, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released under investigation while police inquiries continue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "At around 8pm, it is reported that an orange BMW 1 series was involved in a collision with a pedal cycle on the A630 Centenary Way, at the traffic lights at the junction with Main Street, Rotherham.

"The cyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, suffered fatal injuries.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

"Did you see the collision?"

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.