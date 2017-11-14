Driver and passenger thrown from car in Barnsley crash

The driver and passenger of a car were thrown from the vehicle in a crash in which it overturned in Barnsley.

They were in a white Audi A3 which rolled on Littleworth Lane Lundwood, close to the junction with Pontefract Road, last night.

South Yorkshire Police said they suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

A photograph of the badly damaged car has been released by South Yorkshire Police in a bid to trace witnesses who may remember seeing it before the crash.

A police spokeswoman said: "A single car, a white Audi A3 was involved. It overturned close to the junction with Pontefract Road and the driver and passenger were thrown from the car, suffering serious injuries.

"They were taken to hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 764 of November 13.