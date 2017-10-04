Driver abandoned car and fled after crashing into a grit box in Sheffield

Have your say

A driver abandoned his car and fled the scene after crashing his car into a grit box in Sheffield.

Police were called to Butterthwaite Road at around 8pm yesterday evening after reports that a car had crashed with a grit box.

Officers searched the area and recovered a turquoise Vauxhall Corsa which they believe was the car involved in the collision.

Enquiries are now ongoing to establish the circumstances and anyone with information is asked to report it via 101 quoting incident number 1017 of October 3.