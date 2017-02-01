Drive in cinema announces return to Doncaster

A drive in cinema which proved a hit at Christmas has announced its return to Doncaster.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema, which was based at the Keepmoat Stadium in the run up to Christmas, revealed on social media that the screen will return later this year.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman wrote: "Feeling excited. We are heading back to Doncaster! Dates released and tickets on sale on Friday 10th February at 5pm."

In the run up to last Christmas, a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen, Grease and Dirty Dancing were screened at the town's first ever drive-in cinema.

The cinema was based at the Keepmoat from December 4-10 and attracted hundreds of viewers, who watched a feast of movies from the comfort of their cars.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

Founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK.

Based mainly within Yorkshire, the firm offers both permanent locations and mobile events, screening both the latest blockbusters and classic films.

A statement on the firm's Facebook page said: "Moonlight Drive-in Cinema is a unique outdoor cinema attraction that provides a high quality digital cinema experience in the comfort of your own personal space.

"Moonlight Drive-in Cinema opened its doors for the first time in July 2015 and by providing a cinema experience with a difference we are giving our customers a re-invented way of enjoying a new release or an old classic."

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution and their peak popularity came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States.