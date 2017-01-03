Drink-drivers caught in the act at Christmas

More than 800 people have been caught drink-driving in South Yorkshire in the run-up to Christmas in three years.

More than 40 of those caught were four times over the limit.

A Freedom of Information response by South Yorkshire Police showed that in November and December in 2013, 2014 and 2015, a total of 838 were arrested for drink-driving.

A total of 119 people refused to take part in a breath test, which is a criminal offence.

Of those caught, 44 people recorded a sample of between 120 and 150 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - far above the legal limit of 35mg.

A further 135 provided a sample that was between 90 and 120mg.

This Christmas, South Yorkshire Police have been carrying out spot-checks and increasing morning patrols throughout December as part of a crackdown on drink-driving during the festive season.

They also said they would name individuals charged with drink or drug driving on their social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

Sergeant Lee Beck said at the start of December: “This is another tool in our campaign to stop people driving while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“We have chosen to take this action as it highlights the very real consequences of driving while being over the limit and the dangers of driving the morning after.

“I hope this will deter anyone from risking their life and others.”

In 2014, there were still 240 deaths due to drink driving – accounting for 14 per cent of all road fatalities.

Police said intelligence indicates that offences like drink-driving, anti-social behaviour, sexual offences and domestic abuse often rise during December - a time when traditionally more alcohol is consumed.

They were called to more than 300 incidents of alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in December 2015.

For anyone wishing to report somebody who is breaking the law by drink driving, call police on 999 in an emergency and 101 in a non-emergency.