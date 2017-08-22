Drink-driver crashed partner’s car into wall

A drink-driver who had no licence or insurance took his partner’s car without her consent and crashed into a wall.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 15 how Steven Ulyatt, 25, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield, told police he had crashed on Williamthorpe Road, at North Wingfield.

John Cooper, prosecuting, said a 999 call was received from Ulyatt saying he had taken a vehicle without permission and crashed into a wall.

The court heard that checks were made confirming Ulyatt had no licence or insurance and that he had been in a relationship with the vehicle owner and she had not given him permission to drive her Fiat Panda.

Ulyatt pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle driving without the owner’s consent and subsequently damaging a wall and he admitted driving without a licence and without insurance. He also admitted exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Magistrates sentenced Ulyatt to a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and 60 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned from driving for 18 months.