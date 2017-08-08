Dream getaway in city charity raffle

Sheffield’s Children’s Hospial Charity is giving away a dream holiday, as the top prize of their summer raffle.

A £10,000 holiday vhoucer is up for grabs in the raffle, which looks set to raise up to £150,000 for the city children’s charity.

Tickets are priced at just £1 and are already selling fast at outlets across the region, and will be available until August 31.

“Every penny from every ticket sale will be used to make Sheffield Children’s Hospital better,” said Tchad Western, TCHC corporate fundraiser.

“This is our first big raffle and we chose a holiday as the headline prize because it’s where great memories are made between friends and family.

“They are the times that sustain us for what lies ahead. Many of our patients dream of getting better for their next holiday and we hope the raffle makes someone’s dream come true.”

In addition to the £10,000 travel voucher first prize, there is a £2,500 Curry’s/PC World voucher and a £500 Tesco voucher to be won.

All prizes have been donated by some of the charity’s corporate partners ,and Sheffield Children’s Hospital patient Amber Child-Cavill has been chosen as the ‘poster girl’ for the fundraiser. The Woodthorpe 12 year-old’s face is on flyers and posters at places where tickets are being sold.

The charity came up with the idea after supporter Matalan staged a Christmas raffle at 30 stores across the country, raising £22,000 towards equipment and facilities at the hospital’s new wing. The draw will take place in September at Sheffield Children’s Hostpial. Visit www.tchc.org.uk for details.