Dramatic moment car flips over on South Yorkshire street captured on camera

Have your say

PICTURE: A motorist had a lucky escape when their car flipped on a South Yorkshire street - and the driver was left with minor injuries.

Police sealed off Midland Road, near Rotherham town centre at 5.20pm this evening after being called to the scene.

The black vehicle appears to have struck a tree and flipped on to its side.

Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene.

Inspector Abdul Aziz from South Yorkshire Police posted an image of the scene on Twitter.

He wrote: "Thankfully minor injuries but some excellent joint working between all three emergency services."