Dragons' Den passes on Sheffield woman's pet product

Sheffield entrepreneur Ruth Lucas is looking for more places to take her innovative Rovernighter pet travelling product after it was rejected by Dragons' Den judges this week.

Sheffield entrepreneur Ruth Lucas is looking for more places to take her innovative Rovernighter pet travelling product after it was rejected by Dragons' Den judges this week.

In a result Ms Lucas said she was expecting - and had known about since the filming of the progamme back in June - the judges on the BBC2 show passed on her invention.

The program aired at 9pm Wednesday.

"We have no real track record," Ms Lucas said, referring to the new business and the judges' inevitable questions regarding income generated.

It still made for a boost in orders though, despite it being knocked back by judges Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Nick Jenkins, Sarah Willingham and Touker Suleyman.

Ms Lucas, a 46-year-old Gisborne Road, Greystones resident, was processing orders on Thursday when the Star spoke with her.

Among other places, orders have come from the US. There was also a spike in the UK as viewers were impressed by the Rovernighter.

"Speaking to people with pets, it does solve a problem," she said.

That problem was coming up with a light, compact and easily portable travelling bag. The Rovernighter is made from ballistic nylon and features memory foam mattress to keep pooches comfortable.

Being on the show was a nerve-wracking experience, with the judges hanging onto every word of Ms Lucas' pitch.

"I was giving my pitch, and I had all these things running through my head, but my pitch was still coming out," she said.

Ms Lucas' six-year-old Welsh terrier Bronwyn handled the attention beautifully.

"I have to say, she was the star of the show," Ms Lucas said.

"She was fantastic."

A big aim for Ms Lucas and the company in 2017 will be ensuring the product is made in the UK.

"I want to keep that quality for people, and I want to keep that service for people," Ms Lucas said.

The product costs £175, which is at the high end.

"You get what you pay for," Ms Lucas said.