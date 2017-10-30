Dozens of uninsured vehicles seized in police crackdown in South Yorkshire

Dozens of uninsured vehicles have been taken off the roads in a police crackdown in South Yorkshire.

Police officers in South Yorkshire took part in a national operation aimed at finding uninsured cars, vans and bikes on the county's roads.

In one week they seized 73 vehicles for having no insurance, reported over 100 drivers for a range of offences, including driving whilst using a mobile phone and not having a valid MOT.

More than 20 cars were also reported to the DVLA for not having road tax.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At the end of last week, officers concluded their dedicated no insurance operation carried out across South Yorkshire and the results achieved illustrate the success of this work.

"#OpDriveInsured is the national campaign police forces from across the UK take part in, to stop and seize vehicles without valid insurance.

"The purpose of this campaign is to bring offenders breaking the law to justice, ensure our roads and legal drivers are kept safe and to raise awareness of the consequences of driving with no insurance."

She added: "Dedicated operations such as this are not just run once a year, roads policing officers continually perform spot checks and patrols to identify anyone driving without insurance, driving whilst using a mobile phone, driving whilst being over the prescribed limit and general road safety checks."