Dozens of child neglect reports referred to region's police and social workers each week

Dozens of reports of child neglect are referred to social workers and the police in Yorkshire and the Humber each week, it has emerged today.

The NSPCC refers an average of 30 reports every week.

Last year the charity's helpline dealt with 1,603 reports following calls or emails from concerned adults across the region - the highest number it has handled, up 104 per cent from 2011-12.

Nationally, the NSPCC Helpline made 16,882 referrals to children’s services or the police - equivalent to 46 a day.

Neglect happens when a child’s needs aren’t met and is down to several reasons; they range from parents not having the skills, support or funds, to having mental health issues.

A growing number of people contacting the NSPCC Helpline also described parents as having a problem with alcohol and drugs, with some of them regularly leaving their children unsupervised so they could go drinking with friends.

These latest figures on neglect cases have been revealed in the NSPCC’s state of the nation report, How Safe are our Children?

The charity is urging the Government to commission a nationwide study that measures the extent of child neglect and abuse in the UK.

Peter Wanless, Chief Executive of the NSPCC, said: “Neglect can have severe and long-lasting consequences for children, and can also be an indicator of other forms of abuse. This is why it is so important for anyone suspecting a child of being neglected to contact the NSPCC Helpline, so we can alert the authorities to quickly step in and help those in need.

“At the same time, it is vital we understand the true nature and scale of child neglect in the UK so we can collectively tackle the fundamental causes. Therefore, a Government commissioned, nationwide prevalence study on child abuse and neglect needs to be conducted, and sooner rather than later.”

Adults can contact the NSPCC Helpline 24 hours a day on 0808 800 5000.