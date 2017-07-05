Double stabbing on Sheffield street not linked to earlier shooting and knife attack

A double stabbing on a Sheffield street is not being linked to knife attack and shooting nearby.

Detectives investigating a stabbing on the Wicker, close to Sheffield city centre, over the weekend, have ruled out links with violence in nearby Burngreave in which a man was shot and a teenager was stabbed a few days earlier.

Emergency services were alerted to the double stabbing at 3.15am on Sunday and found two men, aged 24 and 37, with knife wounds.

They were both taken to hospital in a critical condition and remained there last night.

A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent was released under investigation after questioning.

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempt murder yesterday remained in custody last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "This is not being treated as linked to the recent incidents in Spital Hill."

On June 19 groups of men and youths clashed in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, and a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Two days later in another incident in the same area a 33-year-old man was shot.

Rivals Kurdish and Somalian gangs were involved in the violence.

Mustaffa Abdullah, aged 22, of De La Salle Drive, Pitsmoor, has been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.