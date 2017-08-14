Double delight for academy trust as both its Sheffield schools receive improved Ofsted reports

Staff and children at a Sheffield academy trust are celebrating after both its schools received improved reports from the education watchdog.

Lound Infant and Lound Junior School, both part of Lound Academy Trust, in Chapeltown, have been judged as good by Ofsted - a step up from the requires improvement grade they were both given in 2015.

Children hard at work in the classroom

Both schools were rated as good in all key areas - effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching learning and assessment, personal development, behvaiour and welfare, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.

Headteacher Emma Bellamy said: "We are delighted that both schools are now graded as good.

"We know what a special place Lound is and it is wonderful to have this acknowledged externally by Ofsted.

"The report recognises the strengths of the team here at Lound and the way staff, governors, parents and representatives of the trust, all work together for the good of our children.

"I am extremely proud of everyone at Lound."

Inspectors visited Lound Infant School in May and found it had made 'rapid improvement' since their last visit in January 2015.

The said pupils make good progress in a range of subjects, but inspectors found they sometimes spend time doing work that is easy before tackling something more challenging.

Children were described as 'confident and articulate' who 'listen attentively, focusing well when working'.

There was a few areas which inspectors advised the school improve on including planning and teaching lessons which deepen all pupils' understanding across subjects and providing challenging work pitched at the right level for youngsters.

Inspectors found that pupils at Lound Junior School, which was inspected in July, attain above average standards in reading, writing and maths by the time they leave.

They said the school curriculum is well planned and the use of additional funding is making a real difference to disadvantaged pupils and those who have special educational needs or disabilities.

However inspectors found that on some occasions teachers expectations are not high enough, and some pupils lose concentration in some lessons, particularly boys, and do not achieve as well as they could.

To improve further, inspectors said the school must ensure that all teaching, learning and assessment are consistently good or better by meeting the needs more of disadvantaged pupils and checking regularly the ;earning and progress of pupils in lessons.