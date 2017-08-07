Double award win for local fire team

Staff at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue are celebrating after picking up two awards for exemplary service.

The fire service received both the individual and group awards at the Cutlers’ Company Police and Fire Service annual awards, for the second year running.

Watch manager Nicola Hobbs won the individual prize for her involvement and impact on the diverse communities of South Yorkshire, going above and beyond her role.

A spokesman for SYFR said: “Nicola has been instrumental in supporting the Fire Cadet programme throughout the seven cadet branches in South Yorkshire and has been heavily involved with the Prince’s Trust and the Cutlers Better Learners, Better Workers programme.

“Nicola donated her £250 cash prize to Sheena Amos Youth Trust.”

Community fire safety officers, and the High Risk Coordination team, took home the group award for their service to the people of South Yorkshire.

The spokesman added: “The team fits tens of thousands of smoke alarms each year, helping to reduce the number of accidental dwelling fires in the homes of some of the most vulnerable people in society. They donated their £250 cash prize to Barnsley Animal Rescue.”

Deputy chief fire officer, Martin Blunden, said: “These award wins are a great achievement for the fire service and provide well deserved recognition for the hard and varied work our staff do to keep the public of South Yorkshire safe.”

The awards, which took place in the Cutlers’ Hall, Sheffield, were presented by the Master Cutler, Richard Edwards.