Donors urged to give blood to keep stocks up in Sheffield over Christmas

Blood donors in Sheffield are being urged to make and keep appointments to help keep stocks up over Christmas.

NHS Blood and Transplant said donations are needed now because blood needs to be processed before it can be sent to patients and many of those who need lifesaving transfusions during December will rely on donations made in November.

Blood stocks can dip at this time of year because of people missing appointments due to bad weather, busy schedules, winter bugs and colds.

There is high demand for O negative blood and A negative platelets.

Richard Shortland, Head of Donor Marketing Operations for Sheffield, said: “If you can make and keep an appointment to give blood during November you can help us save lives at Christmas.

“Please make a date to donate now. We’d urge all our donors to keep their appointment but if you need to cancel please do that with at least three days notice, so that we open up the appointment to another donor. It’s quick and easy to make an appointment at www.blood.co.uk via our mobile phone app.

“Each donation can save or improve up to three lives. We thank all our loyal donors and appreciate their commitment and lifesaving generosity and we look forward to seeing them in Sheffield this November.”

To make an appointment call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk