Doncaster witnesses wanted to life threatening crash

Doncaster residents and motorists are urged to come forward to help police officers investigating a life threatening crash.

A silver Volkswagen Passat car crashed on the A614 Rawcliffe, Goole, on Friday, September 15.

The car hit a kerb and rolled over a number of times before coming to a stop on a grass verge.

A 19 year-old Armthorpe man, who was a passenger in the car, received serious life threatening injuries.

The driver, who is 23 years old and from Rawcliffe, received minor injuries.

Police officers want to hear from anyone who saw the car in Doncaster and Armthorpe beforehand.

Call Humberside Police on 101.