Doncaster to benefit from multi-million pound scheme to tackle 'social mobility'

Doncaster is to benefit from a multi-million pound social mobility programme to help youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds to achieve their full potential.

The Government announced that the town, along with Bradford, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire, Hastings, Ipswich, and Stoke will join the six existing opportunity areas in the scheme.

Doncaster and the other newly announced towns will get priority access to a £75 million funding pot to improve teaching and school leadership.

An additional fund, made up of £1.5 million from the department for education and £2 million from the Education Endowment Foundation, will be used to create new "research schools" in each area that will share evidence about the best ways of boosting the performance of disadvantaged pupils.

The announcement will be made in a speech delivered by education secretary Justine Greening at the London offices of professional services organisation PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The Rotherham-born Tory MP made details of the speech available to the public ahead of delivering it later today and insisted all pupils must be given the chance to use their talents as the country looks for an "ambitious new role" in the post Brexit world.

She said the "opportunity areas" programme will focus on bolstering teacher support and improving schools as well as careers advice, mentoring and apprenticeship opportunities.

The MP added: "As the Prime Minister has set out, we are facing a moment of great change as a nation. With our departure from the European Union, we will need to define an ambitious new role for ourselves in the world.

"For Britain to succeed we must be a country where everyone has a fair chance to go as far as their talent and their hard work will allow. Education is at the heart of that ambition, and is central to breaking down the barriers to social mobility that too many face in our country today.

"I want to see more disadvantaged young people attending the very best universities, winning places on apprenticeships, entering the top professions, and progressing through the most rewarding careers - and I want employers to do more to draw out the potential and talents of all."